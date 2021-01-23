Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EOSE stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

