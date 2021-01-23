Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 91,521 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

