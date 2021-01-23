Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENGMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGMF opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.