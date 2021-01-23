Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 13,703,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

