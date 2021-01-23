ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on E. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

