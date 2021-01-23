Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

