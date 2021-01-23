Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.20

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.20 and traded as low as $49.43. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

