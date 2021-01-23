Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.