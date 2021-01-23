Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.98. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,190,776 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

