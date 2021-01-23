Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Empire has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

