Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.