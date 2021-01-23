Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

