Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Critical Contrast

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -22.63% 10.00% 2.00% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

62.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $159.90 million 4.32 $59.24 million $1.82 8.66 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.41 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ellington Financial pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats INDUS Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage originators; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

