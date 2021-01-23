Ellaism (ELLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $196,134.90 and $84.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.74 or 0.03858746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,079,586 coins and its circulating supply is 41,028,255 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

