Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $692,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,000.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.