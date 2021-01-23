Elaina Shekhter Sells 2,600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $359.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.12. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.