El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.77 per share for the year.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.