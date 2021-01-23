Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

