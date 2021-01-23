Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.