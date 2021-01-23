EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $953,954.32

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $953,954.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

