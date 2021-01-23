eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,947,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in eBay by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

