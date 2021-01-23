easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.11 ($12.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 26.60 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 780.60 ($10.20). 6,644,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,474. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 825.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 656.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

