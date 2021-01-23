EasyFi (EASY) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00012969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

