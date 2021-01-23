Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.61

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.61 and last traded at $113.98, with a volume of 254349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

