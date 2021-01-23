E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.77

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 34652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $30,306,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,395,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

