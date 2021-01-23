Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Down 10.7%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 939,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 597,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

