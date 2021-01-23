Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dynatrace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Dynatrace stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 351,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

