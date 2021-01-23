DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

