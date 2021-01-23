Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

