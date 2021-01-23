Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

