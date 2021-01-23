DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.06.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

