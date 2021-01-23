Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

