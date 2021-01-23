Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.09

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and traded as low as $50.21. Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 17,285 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £26.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Get Driver Group plc (DRV.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Driver Group plc (DRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Norris purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,840 ($32,453.62).

About Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group plc (DRV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group plc (DRV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.