Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and Dragon Victory International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Dragon Victory International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.10 $112.56 million $1.27 9.21 Dragon Victory International $10,000.00 3,108.64 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Dragon Victory International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales and strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company offers procurement services to auto-repair shops that have demands for auto-parts from auto-parts suppliers, and transacting with auto-parts shops. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

