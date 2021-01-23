DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Truist raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of DKNG opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

