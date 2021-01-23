DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 750 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,281,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

