DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 100 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in The Middleby by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 46.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 408,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

