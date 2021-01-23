DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $34,000 Investment in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LITB opened at $2.62 on Friday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB).

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.