DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $216,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $422.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

