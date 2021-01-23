DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

