DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

