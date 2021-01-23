DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Shares of 5,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 263,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,620. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

