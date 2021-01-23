DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys Shares of 1,993 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

