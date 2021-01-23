Domani Wealth LLC Sells 587 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

