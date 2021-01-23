Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.58

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.58 and traded as high as $51.31. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 690,196 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

