Dock Trading Up 7% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dock has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $7.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dock

DOCK is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

