Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.01. Approximately 555,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 88,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

