DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

