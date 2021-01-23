DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $300.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.