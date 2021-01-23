DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS opened at $92.57 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

